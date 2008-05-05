How can I bring a U.S.-based retail brand to a foreign country?

May 5, 2008 min read

Great question. The approach is going to be the most important part. You have to build a relationship while being extremely well-prepared and professional.You would want to show the market size, market growth ability and all the data they need to see how serious you are. If possible, you need to show how well the product would be received in the new market place.Your approach has to be direct and has to be to the person who can make the decision. Make sure you make a great first impression. As for legal structure, that would really depend on the company you are dealing with. Ideally, a licensing structure would work best, but a Joint Venture or even a simple wholesale arrangement would also work.All the Best,Brad