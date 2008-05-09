Finance

How do I find an executive instead of an angel for a financing and working partnership?

Finding an angel who's also a roll-up-your-sleeves executive may not be as hard as you think. There are plenty of entrepreneurs who just sold their businesses who are itching to get back into the game. One place to look is your industry's trade publication. Trade associations can be another good source. And don't forget the internet--you never know who might answer your ad!

