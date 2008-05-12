How much of our personal experience should be shared with the customer?

May 12, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Customers want to know the story of the people behind the products and services they buy. That's so long as it contains or demonstrates a real benefit to them. How will your personal story enhance the customers' experience with your product or the customer service they receive after making a purchase? Remember: Your story, like all marketing messages, must answer the reader's question, "What's in it for me?"