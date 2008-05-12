What are the pros and cons of a product-based business?

May 12, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

ProsChance of making much, much more moneyControl your own destinyControlConsLots of uncertaintyChance of losing moneyLots of hard workRide in somebody else's boatBy the way, have you actually tried to sell rights to that patent? Make an informed decision. Something like a patent is worth what a buyer will pay for it. Most patents, the vast majority of patents, have no buyers.And then there's the problem of the buyer who offers a royalty for a license, then does nothing with the patent. You make no money.And, on the other hand, there's also the chance that you try to build a business and fail. Lose your shirt. Lose your house. Which do you prefer--a bird in the hand, or a successful business that you build yourself in the bush?