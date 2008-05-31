Marketing

How do I market my company's philanthropic associations?

Guest Writer
Digital Adventurer, Profit Alchemist, Entrepreneur
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Cause marketing is not new, but many entrepreneurs do not leverage their support of worthwhile causes. First thing--make sure every piece of promotional material you have (including your website) states your philanthropic mission prominently.

If you are supporting a specific, well-known organization, you should be able to get permission from that organization to use its logo on your materials, as well. You should also make an appointment to chat/meet with the local representative of that organization to discuss various ways you can work with the group (perhaps as a sponsor of the annual fund-raising gala). The organization might be willing to put your logo on its materials and a hyperlinked version of your logo on its website because you are an ongoing supporter.

I'd also suggest creating several special events over the course of a year. Hook up with other like-minded philanthropic entrepreneurs, promote yourselves and your mission in area newspapers and magazines (through PR), with the events being built around the concept of benefiting another local charity, such as a food bank or women's shelter.

Be creative and constantly communicate your involvement in this charitable mission with sensitivity. You'll be able to raise awareness, funds and build your brand and sales all in one fell swoop

Best of luck with your business!
Pattie Simone

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019