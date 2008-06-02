What business ideas would you suggest for a small town in a developing country?

June 2, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Wow, there are so many you can begin.The best bet is to look at three things to make the decision:1. What are your skills, the things you are good at?2. What do you enjoy; what are you passionate about?3. What is the market demanding right now ?My preference is usually for a service business, as the startup costs are lower and the margins higher. As you mention, tourism is a great entry-style business. So, too, are computer consulting, real estate and so on.Hope this helps. Brad Sugars