Starting a Business

How do I get homeowners' coverage and coverage for my home-based business?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Even though you are running a business out of your home, homeowners' insurance generally does not cover those activities.  If you have been trying to cover both kinds of activities (personal and business) with the same policy, that may be why you've been rejected.  You would have to speak to a commercial business insurance broker about getting a policy that covers your business activities.  This is a separate insurance policy -- with different underwriting standards than homeowners' insurance.  Business owner policies (BOPs) can certainly cover any personal injuries, property damage, etc. that may occur in or to your business . . . even if your business is located within your home.  Also be sure to ask about Workers' Compensation insurance and the other insurances you will need to cover your employees.  In some states, it can be considered a criminal offense if you're caught not having that insurance in place.  Contact your trade association or other business networking group to get referrals for business insurance brokers. 

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market