How do I get homeowners' coverage and coverage for my home-based business?

Even though you are running a business out of your home, homeowners' insurance generally does not cover those activities. If you have been trying to cover both kinds of activities (personal and business) with the same policy, that may be why you've been rejected. You would have to speak to a commercial business insurance broker about getting a policy that covers your business activities. This is a separate insurance policy -- with different underwriting standards than homeowners' insurance. Business owner policies (BOPs) can certainly cover any personal injuries, property damage, etc. that may occur in or to your business . . . even if your business is located within your home. Also be sure to ask about Workers' Compensation insurance and the other insurances you will need to cover your employees. In some states, it can be considered a criminal offense if you're caught not having that insurance in place. Contact your trade association or other business networking group to get referrals for business insurance brokers.