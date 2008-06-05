Finance

How do you increase perceived value of a company that wants to attract potential investors?

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Business Planner and Angel Investor
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
This was an interesting question, so I answered it on my blog on the Entrepreneur.com site. It starts with the following ...

I'd like to answer with a top 10 list, but hey, when you think of it, there are two things that represent value for investors:
  • Money now.

  • Much, much more money later.


    • Investors write a check now because they believe that money invested will multiply. They want as much return as they think they can get, on as little investment as they think they can get away with. And don't blame them for it; that's their job. That's what investment means.

    From there I go on to actually include a list of 9 items. Click here to read more.

