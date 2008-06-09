How can I jump-start my business in this economy?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.Well, first things first. Perhaps it's time to take a long, hard look at how your service is priced, how your company rates performance-wise and what you might need to do to improve things. Next, it would help if I knew what you mean when you say "we've exhausted all our resources to keep business coming in." That said, there are quite a few things that anyone can do to jump start a sagging sales pipeline.
The most cost-effective (and results-oriented) vehicles include all of the following:
- Going to networking events of the groups you belong to, and speaking with various leads
- Attending new business and community-service venues, and handing out a promotional card that details your services and the benefits of doing business with you
- Cold calling a handpicked list of good prospects and following up appropriately
- Hosting a free open house (with nibbles) for current and old clients, as well as new prospects
- Sending out a company newsletter (by e-mail) containing valuable tips and blatant promos about all your services, as well as a discount for a three-month introductory service package (offer must stipulate a deadline within 60 days)
If you have all these in place, and you work at reaching out in various ways to new prospects and current clients, you'll have a much better chance of getting your sales engine humming!
Best of luck!
Pattie Simone