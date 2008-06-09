Can a 501C corporation advertise in public places and newsprint to attract new members?

June 9, 2008 min read

I'm not an attorney, so I can only offer my perception of what you should be able to do, based on what I see in the nonprofit community at large.And what I see is that area food banks, educational support organizations, mental-health providers, museums and others in the nonprofit arena advertise as they are able. They advertise for their annual fundraising galas, golf outings, benefits, etc.While it might be a good idea to seek independent counsel from a lawyer about this, I'd imagine that any constraints would come from your own charter or board, rather than from outside sources.Best of luck in sorting this out!Pattie Simone