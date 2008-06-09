Marketing

Can a 501C corporation advertise in public places and newsprint to attract new members?

Guest Writer
Digital Adventurer, Profit Alchemist, Entrepreneur
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
I'm not an attorney, so I can only offer my perception of what you should be able to do, based on what I see in the nonprofit community at large.

And what I see is that area food banks, educational support organizations, mental-health providers, museums and others in the nonprofit arena advertise as they are able. They advertise for their annual fundraising galas, golf outings, benefits, etc.

While it might be a good idea to seek independent counsel from a lawyer about this, I'd imagine that any constraints would come from your own charter or board, rather than from outside sources.

Best of luck in sorting this out!
Pattie Simone

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019