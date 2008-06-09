Marketing

How do I go about achieving local news coverage for my company?

PR, PR, PR! For the most part, print editors and TV producers find out about interesting stories and businesses from press releases or pitches.

Hire a local marketing firm or PR agency to put together a professional release and pitch that has you commenting on decorating trends. You should also get a press kit together and send it out during the summer.

A great press kit features a company bio, your personal bio, several promotional cards or a brochure (with well-done photos of past work as well as glowing client testimonials) and samples of recent print stories, online articles or blog posts that have already been published about your company.

If you can't hire someone to do this for you, call your local papers and other news networks, find out the name and contact information of the right editors or producers for this kind of story, and get your info posted to those individuals during the summer.

Good luck with your quest!
Pattie Simone

