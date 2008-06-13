Finance

Should I care about how my soon-to-be business partner comes up with the money to invest?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You should be concerned with how your soon-to-be business partner comes up with the money to invest in your business. In particular because you used the words "to fund OUR startup" (emphasis mine).  Does that mean you are not contributing funds to the startup? 

If you are not, then your partner may want you and/or the business to agree to be financially responsible for repaying 50 percent of the loan.  Unless you are providing something else of equivalent value (e.g., intellectual property, customer lists, etc.) to the business--or expect to be less than a 50 percent partner--this could lead to misunderstanding and resentment if not aired and documented fully before your partner takes out the loan. 

The easiest way to deal with it is to discuss your partner's expectations for repayment.  Also, if the loan will be his/her responsibility alone, you may want to ask whether the loan will put too much of a drain on his/her personal finances. You want to be sure that each of you has the wherewithal to withstand lean times without putting too much pressure on the business in its early stage.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Should You Take Out a Personal Loan for Your Business?

Finance

Term Loans vs. Lines of Credit: Which One Is Right for Your Business?

Finance

Organize Your Small-Business Finances With These 7 Steps