How do I start a creative outsourcing company in Chicago?

June 16, 2008

First, you could buy “Creative Outsourcing” as a dot-com name, as well as variants like “Chicago Creative Outsourcing” or other iterations, and create a web portal for your business. More than that, it is important to get a business plan down on paper and get very clear about what you areoffering and what your customers can buy.Keep in mind that you will be competing against sites such as Guru.com and Freelance.com that allow companies to go directly to the source, without paying an agency. So how can you differentiate yourself ... and how will you get your name out to your targeted list of small and medium-size businesses?Also keep in mind that the marketing function is highly dependent on relationships. Especially in the small business world, some owners want and need a physical presence to guide them through a process they don't have a lot of experience with . . . and don't fully understand.On the face, the idea seems to have legs. For planning, however, you need a very clear idea of your target market, your point ofdifference, your overall mission and vision, and your pricing structure. Those will be key to long-term success.All the Best. Brad Sugars.