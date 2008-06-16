how would I go about showing my product to potential Investors?
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.It starts with a business plan; then you do an investor search, get an introduction, present a summary of the plan and, if the investors are interested, the plan itself. With that I just summarized in one sentence what people write whole blogs and whole books about. Which probably does very little good.
You might start with Getting Financed, a chapter of one of my online books, which is free online. It's such a big topic, and that will at least get you started in your quest. Good luck with it.
Tim