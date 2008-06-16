Growth Strategies

Need help on determining what the proper cost of sales percentage should be for my firm.

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Business Planner and Angel Investor
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
I don't blame you. Everybody wants and needs some sort of standards and guidelines for his or her industry. For packaged software, my industry, I can buy some ratios from a newsletter provider that does an annual survey. I've bought them off and on for years, and some parts of that are useful.

I assume there are similar information providers for IT services. You'd be more likely to know them than I would. Maybe searching for newsletters and industry associations might lead you to where you want to go.  I believe Forrester Research has an IT industry section; it might have your number.

You can get some standard industry ratios in several places. We bundle them with Business Plan Pro. We also get them from Oxxford Info. We used to get them from Integra Information Systems. The Risk Management Association has some of this information, too.

Our legal situation doesn't encourage talking to competitors, but if you can find some similar businesses that don't compete directly, that might help.

By the way, you have your terminology wrong, which will complicate your research. Sales and marketing expenses are different from cost of sales, and referring to them that way, particularly with the COS acronym, will send people off in the wrong direction.

It's not your fault: The usage by accountants and financial analysts is confusing. But cost of sales is direct cost, and sales and marketing expenses are part of running expenses.

Tim

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Plan-As-You-Go Business Plan

The Plan-As-You-Go Business Plan

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?