What is an easy-to-use accounting program for small, home based cleaning business?
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.I think it's great that you're looking into the future in regard to your business--especially the financial management portion. So many new business owners forget this aspect and, as a result, many don't stay in business long enough to regret the decision.
I highly recommend Quickbooks by Intuit.
It's flexible enough to give you the tools you need while you're still small, and it can grow to accomodate payroll and employee tax functions when your business is larger.
Look into it and be sure to sign up for the free trial before buying to make sure the software will really work for your company.
Good luck,
Lena