How do I get paid for an online consulting business?

June 19, 2008 min read

It's great that you're already thinking about ways you can leverage your network.



I would highly suggest that you write a business plan to help you map out exactly what you're going to be doing in your business, the best way for you to deliver your services and your revenue streams.



Many people balk at writing a business plan, but it doesn't have to be a stuffy process. A book that makes it fun and interative is The One Page Business Plan by Jim Horan.



Or, if you prefer to use software, I highly recommend the website bplans.com, engineered by the folks at Palo Alto Software.



Good luck



Lena