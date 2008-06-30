I want to give private swim lessons in my pool for the summer. How do I limit my liability?

June 30, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You may run into several obstacles trying to give swimming lessons in your pool.First of all, it's a commercial activity, and your home/neighborhood zoning may not permit that kind of activity.Second, assuming you are zoned for swimming lessons, your homeowner's insurance may not cover business activities, so you would have to speak to your insurance broker about the extent of your coverage.Third, you'd have to check with your local licensing bureaus (or an attorney familiar with this area) to see whether you need to be licensed to give swimming lessons and, if so, how many children you could safely teach and monitor at one time. You might be required to bring in extra staffing if you're planning on teaching more than one child at a time.