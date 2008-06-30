Starting a Business

I want to give private swim lessons in my pool for the summer. How do I limit my liability?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You may run into several obstacles trying to give swimming lessons in your pool.



First of all, it's a commercial activity, and your home/neighborhood zoning may not permit that kind of activity.



Second, assuming you are zoned for swimming lessons, your homeowner's insurance may not cover business activities, so you would have to speak to your insurance broker about the extent of your coverage.



Third, you'd have to check with your local licensing bureaus (or an attorney familiar with this area) to see whether you need to be licensed to give swimming lessons and, if so, how many children you could safely teach and monitor at one time. You might be required to bring in extra staffing if you're planning on teaching more than one child at a time.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market