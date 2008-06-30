What internal changes might a company need to make when introducing an e-business?

June 30, 2008 min read

The first thing to to do is walk yourself through the process of adding the responsibility of running an e-business to what you're already doing.



Who will fulfill orders?



Who will reply to customer-service inquries?



How will returns be handled?



What about shipping?



Will you accept credit cards? Do you have a merchant account to do so? If not, how will you obtain one?



It might be helpful to have a friend place a mock order and invent potential scenarios a customer might present. This will give you a solid feel for the processes and procedures you need to have in place.



Good luck,



Lena