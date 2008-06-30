What internal changes might a company need to make when introducing an e-business?
The first thing to to do is walk yourself through the process of adding the responsibility of running an e-business to what you're already doing.
Who will fulfill orders?
Who will reply to customer-service inquries?
How will returns be handled?
What about shipping?
Will you accept credit cards? Do you have a merchant account to do so? If not, how will you obtain one?
It might be helpful to have a friend place a mock order and invent potential scenarios a customer might present. This will give you a solid feel for the processes and procedures you need to have in place.
Good luck,
Lena