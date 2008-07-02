How do I register a company in the U.S., where I am a citizen, to export products from India to West Africa (Ghana)?

July 2, 2008 min read

Registering a company in the United States involves the same process as registering a company that has a domestic purpose. First, you’ll want to speak with an attorney and an accountant who specialize in import-export companies to help choose the right form of business for you (e.g., corporation, limited liability company, other).Then, with their help, you’ll decide where the company should be headquartered (your state of residence? Delaware? Nevada?) for the best tax advantage.Once you have that, you can open your U.S. bank account. Then--and this is not a business formation issue, but rather a licensing issue--you’ll need to work with your attorney to secure the appropriate permits and licenses you may need to import and export goods, pay tariffs, etc.