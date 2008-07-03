I sell clothing for tall women. Should I diversify and add custom-made jeans for all women?

July 3, 2008 min read

First, I would forget the notion that "if you build it, they will come." Start by asking your current customers if they would buy customized jeans and at what price point. Then you are taking a lot of the risk of "not knowing" out of your development.



This is especially true for women�s fashion, where the biggest risk is guessing what women really want.



Too many bad business decisions can be turned into good business decisions simply by asking questions--especially of your target

market. I like to think of it this way: There are no secrets in business--just information you don�t know yet.



All the best.



Brad Sugars