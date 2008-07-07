Franchises

I want to expand and would like to know the least expensive way to franchise my company.

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
There are any number of different strategies for expanding your company, one of which is franchising. Others might be to expand as a business opportunity. through more company-owned units or by selling your operating system to another party that would then expand it (like the McDonald brothers did with Ray Kroc when McDonalds got going).

Of all these possibilities, franchising has many advantages, but being inexpensive is typically not one of them. In order to franchise, you have to prepare FTC-mandated disclosure documents and register the franchise opportunity in a number of states. This can easily represent tens of thousands of dollars in expenses for you before you even have a chance to start gaining revenue from franchise operations.

The best advice is to find a good franchise attorney and do an initial consultation to discuss the practicality of franchising your business. This type of conversation is usually free of charge, and you will receive a more accurate assessment of the various tasks and costs involved in becoming a franchisor. 

You can get referrals to experienced franchise attorneys through the International Franchise Association web site.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees