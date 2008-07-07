Marketing

Do radio and TV offer sponsorship of events or a free media package?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You'll need to launch a media campaign to win coverage for your event. Begin with a well-crafted press release that underscores the reason for the event and names the dignitaries who will appear.

Send it to your press list by fax or e-mail, and then follow up by phone.  Stress the need for the event and pitch a larger story to key journalists. 

You can also get a member of the media involved as the master of ceremonies to ensure more coverage. Just be sure the media person is from a major press outlet that will reach the right people for you. 

Send out a second release closer to the date that publicizes the event from a slightly different angle, and follow that up with phone calls as well.

In addition, you can put together a support team and give each person a certain number of tickets to sell.  Talk with local businesses about buying tables or taking sponsorships and acknowledge them in your program.  Good luck!

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019