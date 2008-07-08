Do angel investors invest in companies that have just an idea?

July 8, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Not likely; you'd have to have a team together and committed, plus a solid business plan. You'd also have to have a convincing argument that all it takes is investors' money for this idea to become a successful business and be able to defend the position that it will generate a return for the investor on the investor's money.An idea is worth next to nothing without a team to implement. You can't legally own an idea. So you have to build the business on top of it to give it value.Here's some recommended reading: