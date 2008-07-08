Starting a Business

Do angel investors invest in companies that have just an idea?

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Business Planner and Angel Investor
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Not likely; you'd have to have a team together and committed, plus a solid business plan. You'd also have to have a convincing argument that all it takes is investors' money for this idea to become a successful business and be able to defend the position that it will generate a return for the investor on the investor's money.

An idea is worth next to nothing without a team to implement. You can't legally own an idea. So you have to build the business on top of it to give it value.

Here's some recommended reading:

I Had That Idea Years Ago

Do You Have An Invention?

Your Idea Has No Value

The Real Truth About Selling Your Invention

Idea or Implementation

Ideas are Easy, Doing Stuff is Hard

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Plan-As-You-Go Business Plan

The Plan-As-You-Go Business Plan

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market