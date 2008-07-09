I want to start a business to license a product that is patent-pending. What resources will illustrate the steps to take?

July 9, 2008 min read

This is why so many people recommend developing a business plan. It's time to settle down and think through the steps. Resources? You've asked this question at Entrepreneur.com, which is one of the best. Go through what's available for free on this site. Also, my personal favorite (warning--I'm biased) is www.bplans.com, and also planasyougo.com.Sounds like you're well under way. I'm glad to see you have a lawyer and a domain name. The lawyer should be helping you with steps such as name registration.I suggest you Google "inventors" and also look at the books available at amazon.com. It's a big topic. There are lots of checklists around.Start with the thinking. You don't necessarily have to do a full business plan, but give yourself a break and think it through, whether or not you actually prepare a full, formal document. Write it all down for yourself first.Good luck with it,Tim