Growth Strategies

Should I reimburse virtual employees for mileage to the main office?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Employers are not legally required to reimburse regular mileage for commuting to and from work--unless the employer has a contract in place
stating otherwise. So, this is a judgment call.

With gas prices what they are, if you are now requiring someone who has not previously been frequenting the main office to do so on a regular basis, it seems as though the fair thing to do would be to devise some offset so that telecommuting employees are not taking what to them is essentially a pay cut. This is especially true if you want to keep these "long distance virtual employees" happy and working effectively for your company. (The company must have a good business reason for having these telecommuting employees in the first place--e.g., specific and unique skill sets and capabilities).

If you do decide to reimburse officially designated "virtual employees" for their trips to the main office, you should create and disseminate a policy to all those so affected and communicate it to potential new telecommuting employees, too.  You might want to specify that mileage over 40 miles each way will be reimbursed for employees officially designated as "virtual employees" who use their personal vehicles when
they are required by management to be at the main office. Or you may want to say that the company will reimburse all mileage for employees officially designated as "virtual employees" when they are required by management to be at the main office. It's up to you.

You can look up the government mileage reimbursement rate by going online. Input "CONUS rates" to your search engine and it will take you to www.gsa.gov. Then click on "Policy." Here's a quote from that site: "On June 23, 2008, the Internal Revenue Service announced an increase in the mileage reimbursement rate for privately owned automobiles to 58.5 cents per mile."

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?