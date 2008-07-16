Who can help me to process, sell and distribute a product?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.You’ll probably have to go it alone at first, especially if you don’t want to sell the recipe. Find a local vendor who can produce it for you, then get a list of 20 or so retail businesses you’d want to sell to--and give them samples in some type of sales package.
Not everyone on your list will buy. It's a numbers game, in that sense--and the bigger your potential list, the more chances you'll have that one of your targeted retailers will buy the product.
Know also that retail is all about shelf space--so the more varieties and types of recipes you have to stock, the better chance you may have of getting on the shelves.
All the best.
Brad Sugars