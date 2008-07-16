How do I determine my target market for an accounting and tax service business?

July 16, 2008 min read

Some good places to start would be people, then businesses, then nonprofits, then geography. That list is not exclusive, but helps you segment.In terms of people, will you work with tax filers, sole proprietors or both? Will you focus on businesses? If so, what kind? Medical offices? Construction companies? Will you offer a range ofservices for nonprofits? If so, which ones? What about geography? Will you work with companies all over or just on the north side of town?Ideally, this exercise will allow you to focus on one or two segments that you can really market to and go after.All the bestBrad Sugars