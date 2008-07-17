Starting a Business

Would it be legal to sell replicas at a retail store?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Anytime you sell something based upon the design or likeness of, or created by, someone else, you run into thorny legal issues.

"Replica" is often code for "counterfeit," which raises both intellectual property and criminal law problems. Specifically, you should obtain a license from the source of the goods authorizing you to sell the replicas.

The reasoning behind it is that in making your sales (and your profits), you are trading off the better-known intellectual property, marks and designs of the other company. It's not fair for you to profit without giving the other company something for its hard work, good will and investment in building the brand.

If you sell goods without somehow getting permission, you risk being on the wrong side of an infringement lawsuit--and possible criminal prosecution. You can either get permission directly or confirm with any wholesalers who are procuring goods for you that they have the license to distribute the goods from the source.

Definitely speak to an attorney who knows this area about your plans to make sure you tread carefully.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market