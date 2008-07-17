Do I need a license to start a roadside vegetable stand, selling items from my garden?

July 17, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A number of states prohibit the sale of any agricultural products without a license. Contact your local government to see whether it has those restrictions and, if so, how to apply for a license.Also speak with a commercial insurance broker, as this kind of activity may be considered "business activity" not covered by your homeowner's insurance. For example, if you sell someone a putrid pepper and he or she becomes gravely ill and sues you, you want to be sure you're protected.