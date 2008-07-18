Growth Strategies

Where can we find a health plan for an independent worker who will be working in China?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Well, first of all, it is not precisely clear to me whether you are going to "hire" this person as a consultant or if, in fact, he will be a W-9 (1099) independent consultant providing professional services to your company.

If he will be an employee, the first thing to do is ask your current employee medical insurance broker what it can do to help you with this quest. If the broker writes for a variety of carriers, it should be relatively easy for the broker to find you a policy for the consultant.

Another viable source may be to log onto www.healthcareinternational.com. While I have not personally used this company's services, it appears to be a good fit for what you are seeking.

If your "young contractor" is really supposed to be a W-9 (1099) independent contractor, you should not necessarily provide him with health coverage, as most independent contractors are required to provide their own insurance coverage in order to meet the test of legitimately being independent contractors. From Section Two of the IRS Publication 15-A, which explains the difference between employees and independent contractors, one of the criteria for an independent contractor is "Whether or not the business provides the worker with employee-type benefits, such as insurance, pension plan, vacation pay, or sick pay." If the company does, the individual may not be deemed an independent contractor under the IRS rules.

In this case, you might help him find a carrier/policy and adjust how much you are paying him in order to cover his increased costs of doing business by assuming responsibility for this contractual relationship with you.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?