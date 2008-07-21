Marketing

How do I attract more business to my bakery?

Guest Writer
Digital Adventurer, Profit Alchemist, Entrepreneur
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
First, take a critical look at your website and compare it to your competitors' sites. Is it a wow or a ho-hum? Next, take a look at your stats: Are folks landing on your homepage and then clicking off, or do they leave after visiting other pages?

Then consider your objectives. If you want to get more buyers quickly, your site should be set up to enable people to place orders of standard items (such as sheet cakes or cupcakes) and to make appointments for wedding cakes.

From a cursory visit, your site also needs some design, coding and SEO copywriting work for it to drive more traffic in the Florida counties in which you want to do business.  You could churn more orders if it had a shopping cart, strategic calls to action and better content and organization.

The good news is that there's a fix for what's ailing it. Consider working with professionals to get it up to snuff fast, so you can focus on generating more beautiful, organic goodies!

Wishing you Success!
Pattie Simone

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019