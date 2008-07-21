How do I attract more business to my bakery?

July 21, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

First, take a critical look at your website and compare it to your competitors' sites. Is it a wow or a ho-hum? Next, take a look at your stats: Are folks landing on your homepage and then clicking off, or do they leave after visiting other pages?Then consider your objectives. If you want to get more buyers quickly, your site should be set up to enable people to place orders of standard items (such as sheet cakes or cupcakes) and to make appointments for wedding cakes.From a cursory visit, your site also needs some design, coding and SEO copywriting work for it to drive more traffic in the Florida counties in which you want to do business. You could churn more orders if it had a shopping cart, strategic calls to action and better content and organization.The good news is that there's a fix for what's ailing it. Consider working with professionals to get it up to snuff fast, so you can focus on generating more beautiful, organic goodies!Wishing you Success!Pattie Simone