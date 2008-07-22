Starting a Business

Should I finish my MBA and wait until I have money to invest, or should I start real small to get a business going sooner rather than later?

Guest Writer
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Why not start a small, home-based business while you're earning your MBA?

The biggest challenge for business owners day-to-day is simply learning what it takes to run a business profitably on a day-to-day basis. Home-based means you can save on overhead, keep your expenses in line and have some cushion for your mistakes--which you inevitably will make.

Running a home-based business will also allow you to apply your MBA to the basics of running a business--skills you will need when you "ladder up" to your dream business.

This means learning all you can about buying with no money down, learning about vendor finance, never paying retail and learning how to create--or what I call "buying"--customers.

I would also say, don't rule out a network marketing business. They are low-cost to start and will teach you all about sales and building a customer base--two skills you will need no matter what business you decide to pursue.

All the best.
Brad Sugars

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market