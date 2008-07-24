At what point when growing a small business should you begin to pay yourself?

July 24, 2008 min read

To start a business, it's a good idea to have at least six months of living expenses set aside (ideally, even more) so you have the time to get your company launched. It usually takes twice as much time and money as you think; so to minimize the risks, you may want to consider keeping your expenses lower as long as you can until your company starts making some money. Then move out.Good luck!Paige Arnof-Fenn