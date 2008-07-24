We are relocating our business. How can we maintain our current clients and draw new customers?

July 24, 2008 min read

Fortunately, five miles is not a long distance. With gas prices continuing to climb, consumers are consolidating their shopping trips and visiting several stores per trip to save money.If your new store is in an out-of-the-way location that is viewed as a distinct and singular destination, you may have a challenge getting people to drive there. A lot will depend on whether your old customers can find other shops similar to yours close to home and will balk at making the five-mile trip.During this month before your move, give every customer a refrigerator magnet or a coupon with your new address, which can be redeemed for a discount on the first purchase in the new store. This will help induce them to drive to your new location.Draw new customers with a coupon in "marriage mail," such as ValPak, that reaches all households in the ZIP codes you select surrounding your new store. Also place ads in community newspapers promoting a percentage-off savings with the first purchase.