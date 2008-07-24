Marketing

We are relocating our business. How can we maintain our current clients and draw new customers?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Fortunately, five miles is not a long distance. With gas prices continuing to climb, consumers are consolidating their shopping trips and visiting several stores per trip to save money. 

If your new store is in an out-of-the-way location that is viewed as a distinct and singular destination, you may have a challenge getting people to drive there. A lot will depend on whether your old customers can find other shops similar to yours close to home and will balk at making the five-mile trip.

During this month before your move, give every customer a refrigerator magnet or a coupon with your new address, which can be redeemed for a discount on the first purchase in the new store. This will help induce them to drive to your new location.

Draw new customers with a coupon in "marriage mail," such as ValPak, that reaches all households in the ZIP codes you select surrounding your new store. Also place ads in community newspapers promoting a percentage-off savings with the first purchase.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019