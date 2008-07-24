Starting a Business

We are in the process of selling our C Corporation. What kind of insurance policy can I get to make a stock purchase attractive to our buyer?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Generally, when a buyer purchases your company stock (and presumably, this is a purchase for all of the outstanding and issued shares), the buyer is purchasing all of the rights and obligations that go with the business.

It's the buyer's obligation to do what's known as "due diligence": that is, to ensure that no stone is left unturned in investigating the financial condition of the company and possible liabilities. It's your obligation as the seller (in order to avoid charges of fraud) to make full disclosure.

Ideally, you should have (and have had) insurance coverage in place up to the date that ownership transfers, so if any unforeseen claim occurs after the date of transfer, the new buyer has the comfort of knowing there is coverage in place. Best to talk to your commercial insurance broker and your attorney to ensure you're "covered" when handling the sale.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market