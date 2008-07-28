Starting a Business

I am pre-startup and need a mentor for my jewelry e-business.

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Lily,

You have made excellent steps toward getting your business started successfully. Finding a mentor who is a good fit is, as you are finding, not always an easy task. There is a terrific website, countmein.org, that will provide an online community

It may well be that the mentoring you need will not come from just one person. I would suggest you make a list of the questions you would like a mentor to help you address. Do you see different areas of expertise?

When I started my direct-selling company, I had one person I met with for financial issues, another for organizational issues and a third for IT solutions. 

When you approach a potential mentor, be respectful of his or her time and energy commitment. Many "successful individuals who started like [you], alone and without much money" are still extremely busy running those businesses. Be prepared to be very clear about what you would like from them in terms of assistance, how much time you would like and how often, and what they will receive in return.

Until you find your mentor(s), read everything you can get your hands on about your business and starting a business. Potential mentors will be impressed by the effort you are already putting forth. Good luck

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market