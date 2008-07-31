Why do I need a traffic impact study?

July 31, 2008 min read

Government agencies typically require a traffic study when there is controversy with a neighborhood group about your project or your development needs to go through an environmental review process.Normally, a traffic impact study is conducted whenever a proposed development will generate 100 or more added (new) trips during the adjacent roadways' peak hour or the development's peak hour. It's not clear why a home handbag business would generate that kind of traffic, but perhaps the way you conveyed the business gave the agency the impression that you had a far more industrial operation in mind.Speak to a local business attorney who is familiar with the zoning laws, as he or she may know of an exception to the local rule on traffic studies.