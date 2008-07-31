We are selling our business. How do we assign a value to our trademark, logo and intellectual property?

July 31, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Attaching a dollar value to intangible assets--that is, intellectual property--is not a simple process. Maximizing the value of intellectual property rights involves an understanding of the factors that affect the value of those rights.There are also numerous valuation methodologies that can be used to value intellectual property. The problem is that no one methodology is appropriate in all circumstances. The approach to and amount you set as a result of IP valuation also can have tax consequences.Best to speak to an accountant and/or business valuation specialist who is familiar with this area.