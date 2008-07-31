My husband and I have started a small business. We are not pulling paychecks for ourselves, but trying to cover bills. How can we juggle this and also approach taxes?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.How you should approach paying your taxes depends on the form of business, the tax elections you have made, and the locality and state in which you live. You could read books from now until next decade and still not have your precise situation addressed.
A consultation with a small business accountant will be the quickest and most efficient way to get your questions answered directly.