Franchises

Where can I get the money to start my franchise business?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
There are three basic strategies that can be used to finance a franchise business startup. The first is to use your own money, accumulated over your lifetime, as the investment capital you need.  The second is to use assets you've acquired over your life as collateral in order to borrow the money you need from a lender that makes business startup loans. These are by far the two easiest strategies to employ, but I'm guessing from the tone of your question that neither of these strategies is going to work for you.

If you don't have the money you need or the assets to enable you to secure a loan, then you'll need an angel.  In my experience, private equity firms invest in existing companies with an established track record, so that approach is probably not going to work.  What you need to do is find a person (typically a relative or known business associate rather than a stranger) who is willing to take a risk on you because of the confidence he or she has in your ability.

While that's not easy to do, it is possible.  As a final note, expect to pay a substantially higher amount for capital you access in this manner, since angels usually require a significant equity stake as well as interest in exchange for advancing money into a startup.

Good luck!

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees