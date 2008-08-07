How do I determine the target area for distributing my fliers?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.Your media tactics concern me. In the case of a dating service, you need to be more focused on reaching the RIGHT people than reaching the MOST people. If you send or deliver 15,000 fliers to neighborhoods, you'll have a tremendous amount of waste because you'll be reaching marrieds as well as singles.
I suggest you rethink your tactics and zero in on lists of singles in the Denver metro area. You can contact a list broker in your area who will find the lists you need. Also, create a coordinated campaign targeting just singles. A dating service in Houston co-sponsors parties in local clubs hosted by local radio-station personalities, for example.
Good luck!