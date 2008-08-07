How do I determine the target area for distributing my fliers?

August 7, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Your media tactics concern me. In the case of a dating service, you need to be more focused on reaching the RIGHT people than reaching the MOST people. If you send or deliver 15,000 fliers to neighborhoods, you'll have a tremendous amount of waste because you'll be reaching marrieds as well as singles.I suggest you rethink your tactics and zero in on lists of singles in the Denver metro area. You can contact a list broker in your area who will find the lists you need. Also, create a coordinated campaign targeting just singles. A dating service in Houston co-sponsors parties in local clubs hosted by local radio-station personalities, for example.Good luck!