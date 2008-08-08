Can I amortize the cost of performance bond insurance?

August 8, 2008 min read

Normally the way we would handle insurance payments for longer then one month is that we would classify it as an asset of prepaid insurance. Then transfer it to insurance expense each month for the portion of the insurance that applies to that period of time.For example, apply one-seventh of the cost to each month since that is the length of the project if the insurance relates only to that project. If it can be used for any project, then you could do one-twelfth of the cost if that is more applicable.