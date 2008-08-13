Marketing

I have a coffee shop on the third floor of a business building, with very limited visibility. How can I increase my foot traffic?!

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You say you've tried fliers, discounts and coupons, but you don't say who received them. You need to get in front of all the employees in offices on other floors of your building and in adjacent buildings. 

Food is, of course, the ideal lure. I suggest dressing in the garb of a chef or baker and taking small boxes or baskets of muffins or bagels and menus bearing your coffee shop name to every front office. 

Ask to see the office managers. Tell each of them that the basket is a gift from your new restaurant and ask them to please put it in their lunchroom.  Also ask if you can provide menus for each department. If you're friendly, not pushy, you can win them over.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019