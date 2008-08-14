Starting a Business

When should an employer notify employees that it is not funding a SEP IRA?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Generally, an employer who has properly established a SEP plan must furnish an annual statement to each employee participating in the SEP that shows the amount contributed to his or her SEP-IRA for that year (presumably, even if the amount is zero).

This annual reporting must be provided to the employee no later than the January 31 following the calendar year for which the report relates. Depending on how your plan was established, there may not be a requirement to fund it every year if the company can’t afford to (and provided that the employer does not play "favorites" with who gets funded and who doesn’t).

Best to speak to your human resources coordinator or to an attorney specializing in pensions to get to the bottom of what’s going on.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market