How do I find the right software?

August 14, 2008 min read

I think it's great that you want to use technology to make your business run smoothly from the very beginning. That's a great way to start!



The best thing to do is to find your industry association and ask for recommendations. You can also call others who work in your industry and ask what has worked for them. People always love to talk about their business and their success stories.



When I first started my business, I didn't think that would be true. I would reason, "Why would they want to talk to me?" I couldn't have been more wrong. People love to help if asked, and nothing beats a personal recommendation from successful people.



You might also do a web search, but I would stick with professional and personal recommendations. Those are usually your best bet.



When you do narrow your decision down to a few options, be sure to get a trial version of each software. Most software applications come with an opportunity to let the potential buyer try it out before buying. If you don't see this advertised, ask for it. It's been my experience that software companies that won't let you try before you buy are hiding something.



