What permits and licenses are generally required to run an online retail business?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Generally, the permits required for an online retail business are not substantially different from those of a storefront business. You'll want to form a business entity in your state and register with your state to collect and remit sales tax on any sales that you make.If you will be holding substantial inventory, you'll also want to check your lease or deed/zoning restrictions to see if there are any prohibitions on running a business out of your home.Also make sure to invest in the appropriate business insurance covering your activities. Get a local business attorney and accountant on your team right away to put the right building blocks in place.