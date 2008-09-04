My home office was damaged due to a hurricane. Can I run this expense through my business and write it off on my taxes?

September 4, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's not clear which expenses you want to run through your business--the cost of repairing a portion of your home? The replacement costs of computer equipment? Something else?Be very careful when it comes to home office deductions, as they are notoriously difficult to sustain and serve as auditing red flags for the IRS.Your ability to put the expenses through the business may depend on what you want to deduct and whether you originally paid for it with personal or business funds. Speak to your accountant about the appropriate way to deduct the costs and expenses associated with home office repair.