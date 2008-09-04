Starting a Business

Can I resell products I buy at wholesale to other retailers?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Generally, companies such as Maybelline require that you have a direct arrangement with them to buy and sell their products. They want to ensure that the distributor--who is trading and making a profit on the Maybelline name--is a responsible person who will handle customer inquiries and complaints in an appropriate fashion (to limit Maybelline's liability).

If you jump into the middle of that arrangement for your own accounts, Maybelline has no way of pre-screening you. It's also likely that if Maybelline got wind of what you were trying to do, it could bring a lawsuit against you to disgorge your profits.

In addition, some companies that work on a wholesale distribution model (and not just a network marketing model) provide their distributors with an exclusive territory. If you were to buy the products from your next-door neighbor and sell to your own accounts, you could well be undercutting his/her rights to sell exclusively in the territory . . . which will not make for a happy and harmonious neighborhood.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market