I own a restaurant and I'm planning to sell my desserts in mini markets and grocery stores. Do I need another type of permit or license besides what I have now?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.Generally, restaurants and other food-service businesses must obtain a food service permit. Retail food stores--including vending machines--and food manufacturers, processors and wholesalers must have a food establishment permit.
Check with an attorney in your area to see whether the kind of permit you have covers both activities.